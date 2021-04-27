Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

