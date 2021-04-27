FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,565 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,162 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of FedEx worth $50,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

NYSE FDX opened at $275.76 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

