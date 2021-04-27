FedNat (FNHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect FedNat to post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.89 million. On average, analysts expect FedNat to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FNHC opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. FedNat has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNHC. Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on FedNat in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

