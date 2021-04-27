FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) will announce sales of $72.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FedNat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.43 million. FedNat posted sales of $115.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FedNat will report full-year sales of $303.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.81 million to $344.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $329.48 million, with estimates ranging from $278.64 million to $380.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FedNat.

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.89 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNHC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FedNat in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

FedNat stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. FedNat has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in FedNat in the first quarter worth $46,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in FedNat in the first quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FedNat by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedNat by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedNat (FNHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.