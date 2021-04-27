Feellike (FLL) Price Tops $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,298.19 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feellike has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00277814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $578.40 or 0.01054206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.00716298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,887.08 or 1.00039176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

