Fei Protocol Trading Up 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $94.26 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.45 or 0.00279144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.43 or 0.01037153 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.68 or 0.00711691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,593.74 or 0.99963410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

