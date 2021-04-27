Ferrari (RACE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE stock opened at $218.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.42. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $147.08 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

RACE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.