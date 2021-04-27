Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.68

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 43691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

The firm has a market cap of $761.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 415,405 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,740,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 364,693 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 434,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

