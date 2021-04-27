Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.68

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 43691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
The firm has a market cap of $761.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.
About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
