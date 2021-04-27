Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 6,700.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 66.5% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the first quarter worth about $7,712,000.

ONEQ traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 269,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,170. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

