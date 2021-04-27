Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.27. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.04.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $724,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,921 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,504. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -848.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

