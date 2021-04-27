Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRRPF. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF remained flat at $$8.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

