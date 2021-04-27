Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRRPF. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF remained flat at $$8.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.