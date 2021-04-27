Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after acquiring an additional 351,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 224,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRGI shares. Stephens started coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.30 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

