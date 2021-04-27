FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.70

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $2.92. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

FIH Mobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

