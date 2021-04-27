Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.25

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.69 ($0.10). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 441,766 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.60 million and a PE ratio of -77.50.

In other Filtronic news, insider Richard Gibbs purchased 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12). Also, insider John Behrendt purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £5,400 ($7,055.13).

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

