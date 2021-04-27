Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of FTN stock opened at C$11.28 on Tuesday. Financial 15 Split has a 12 month low of C$6.00 and a 12 month high of C$12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.79. The company has a market cap of C$199.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.77.
Financial 15 Split Company Profile
See Also: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.