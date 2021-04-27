Financial Analysis: Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD) versus Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wizard Entertainment and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wizard Entertainment -27.25% N/A -84.09% Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wizard Entertainment and Esports Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wizard Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.42%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Wizard Entertainment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wizard Entertainment and Esports Entertainment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wizard Entertainment $10.58 million 0.89 -$2.16 million N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -18.97

Wizard Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

Volatility & Risk

Wizard Entertainment has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Wizard Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats Wizard Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wizard Entertainment

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in the United States. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels. The company's conventions also provide sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities for entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail businesses. It serves movie studios, video game producers, comic book publishers, television broadcasters, and toy manufacturers. Wizard Entertainment, Inc. markets its comic conventions through various media outlets, such as including social media, websites, public relations, television, radio, out-of-home media, email, flyers, and postcards, as well as newspapers, national press, and blogs. The company was formerly known as Wizard World, Inc. and changed its name to Wizard Entertainment, Inc. in October 2018. Wizard Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

