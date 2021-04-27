Financial Contrast: Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) & Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $59.26 million 3.25 $13.20 million $6.45 14.96 Wells Fargo & Company $103.92 billion 1.79 $19.55 billion $4.38 10.29

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Heartland BancCorp and Wells Fargo & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wells Fargo & Company 0 9 14 0 2.61

Heartland BancCorp currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.28%. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.29%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 18.76% N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Company 3.72% 3.18% 0.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Heartland BancCorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M. McComb in May 1988 and is headquartered in Gahanna, OH.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.