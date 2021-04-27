Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ: FNCH) recently:

4/19/2021 – Finch Therapeutics Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Finch Therapeutics Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Finch Therapeutics Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Finch Therapeutics Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Finch Therapeutics Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Finch Therapeutics Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group Inc alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.