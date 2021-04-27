Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ: FNCH) recently:
- 4/13/2021 – Finch Therapeutics Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Finch Therapeutics Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Finch Therapeutics Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.
In related news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
