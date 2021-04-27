Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.41

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNCH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek acquired 88,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

