FinNexus (FNX) Price Hits $0.49

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular exchanges. FinNexus has a total market cap of $15.70 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00066995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00065473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.66 or 0.00763165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00097755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,479.53 or 0.08126883 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 31,912,070 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

