FinNexus (FNX) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. FinNexus has a market cap of $15.89 million and $5.43 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FinNexus

FNX is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 31,912,070 coins. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

