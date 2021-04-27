FIO Protocol Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $76.90 million and $18.16 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001222 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001633 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 755,041,310 coins and its circulating supply is 232,694,325 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

