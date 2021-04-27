Firo Price Hits $10.81 (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $10.81 or 0.00019678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Firo has a market cap of $127.57 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,943.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.06 or 0.04786867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.67 or 0.00463509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $871.76 or 0.01586663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.17 or 0.00717413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.96 or 0.00493172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00060642 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.00419305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004282 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,799,038 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

