First Ascent Asset Management LLC Buys 26,459 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.91. 11,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,165. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.