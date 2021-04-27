First Ascent Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 301,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 140,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 642.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 116,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 100,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

GEM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. 1,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,023. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.