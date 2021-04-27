First Ascent Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 301,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 140,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 642.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 116,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 100,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

GEM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. 1,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,023. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20.

