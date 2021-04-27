First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $17.18 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 6.2% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.25. 54,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,988. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.