First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.32. 3,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,645. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80.

