First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $34.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,496,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.66. 48,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434,859. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $218.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

