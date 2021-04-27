First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $37.99 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 13.8% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $383.22. 167,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,119. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $384.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.26 and its 200-day moving average is $345.91.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

