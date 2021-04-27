First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $8.80 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF accounts for 3.2% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,079,000 after purchasing an additional 117,994 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 207,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 529,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,606,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.47. 294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,635. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $42.66.

