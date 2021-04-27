First Ascent Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $101.82. 45,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,417. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.91. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $102.17.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

