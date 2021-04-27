First Ascent Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.61. 3,105,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,488. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $83.74.

