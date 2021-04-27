First Ascent Asset Management LLC Purchases 31,885 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 61,154 shares during the last quarter.

INTF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.02. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,618. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $30.34.

