First Ascent Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,560 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 12.9% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $35,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,224. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89.

