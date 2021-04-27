First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

NYSE FBP traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. 19,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,837. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBP. Citigroup lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

