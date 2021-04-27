First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce $21.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.80 million and the lowest is $21.30 million. First Bank posted sales of $17.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $82.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $83.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.05 million, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $82.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Bank by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Bank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $208.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
