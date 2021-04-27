First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce $21.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.80 million and the lowest is $21.30 million. First Bank posted sales of $17.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $82.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $83.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.05 million, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $82.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRBA. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Bank by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Bank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $208.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

