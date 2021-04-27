First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce $21.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.80 million. First Bank posted sales of $17.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $82.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $83.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $82.05 million, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $82.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRBA. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in First Bank by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,372,000 after buying an additional 185,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Bank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Bank by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

First Bank stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. First Bank has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $208.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

