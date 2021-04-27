First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

FRBA stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $208.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRBA. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

