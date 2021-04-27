First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.
FRBA stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $208.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
