First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.23

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.23 and traded as high as $25.86. First Busey shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 110,672 shares.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.73 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. Research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

