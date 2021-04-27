First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FCF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 294,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,689. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In related news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

