First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Trading Up 0.9%

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 39,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 65,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.68.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. Analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCRD. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCRD)

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

