First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Truist

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

FFIN stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 704,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,067. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

