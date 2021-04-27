First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Purchased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,645 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. First Foundation accounts for about 0.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned about 0.28% of First Foundation worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 676.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. 1,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,676. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. On average, analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James raised their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

