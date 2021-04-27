First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,406 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.83% of First Internet Bancorp worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INBK. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $350.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.79.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

