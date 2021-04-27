First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.63

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.63 and traded as low as C$19.74. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$19.79, with a volume of 684,130 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$152.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.6999999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 26,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.83, for a total value of C$578,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at C$120,065. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 100,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,300. Insiders sold 208,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,602 in the last 90 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

