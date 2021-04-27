First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.63

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.63 and traded as low as C$19.74. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$19.79, with a volume of 684,130 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38.
In related news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 26,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.83, for a total value of C$578,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at C$120,065. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 100,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,300. Insiders sold 208,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,602 in the last 90 days.
About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
See Also: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.