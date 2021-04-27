First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to announce sales of $126.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.00 million and the lowest is $122.20 million. First Merchants reported sales of $119.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $509.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $524.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $511.13 million, with estimates ranging from $502.10 million to $525.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

