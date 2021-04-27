First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FMBI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,159.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

