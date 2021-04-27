First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Raised to $51.00 at Scotiabank

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNLIF. TD Securities downgraded First National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

FNLIF remained flat at $$39.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

