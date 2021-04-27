First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Raised to C$49.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE FN traded up C$1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$52.71. The company had a trading volume of 33,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,681. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.83. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.11 and a 1 year high of C$52.84. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.06 per share, with a total value of C$51,111.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,530,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,984,739.48.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.