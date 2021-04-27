First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Raised to C$49.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of TSE FN traded up C$1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$52.71. The company had a trading volume of 33,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,681. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.83. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.11 and a 1 year high of C$52.84. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88.
In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.06 per share, with a total value of C$51,111.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,530,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,984,739.48.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.
