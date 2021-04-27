First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.93

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.93 and traded as high as C$51.76. First National Financial shares last traded at C$51.58, with a volume of 18,468 shares changing hands.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.51.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 4.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 67.20%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 6,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,069.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,537,852 shares in the company, valued at C$366,414,985.72.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

